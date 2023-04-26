Neha Kakkar Is All Set For New Song 'Meherbaan,' Check Out Release Date

Neha Kakkar is yet again buzzing for the new song Meherbani; check out the song's release date

Neha Kakkar is the top singing sensation in the country right now. The diva amazed the audience with her charismatic voice. Earlier, her song ‘Masala’ became a hit. It also trended on YouTube. And yet again, the diva is ready for her upcoming music Meherbaan. Read more to know.

Neha Kakkar’s New Song

Neha Kakkar this morning shared an intriguing poster of the new song ‘Meherbaan’ by Kakkar Music Factory. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar’s sisters Sonu Kakkar, Abhijeet Srivastava, and Amjad Bagadwa. At the same time, Music and Lyrics are given by Tony Kakkar. The associate partner is Yo24 Entertainment.

The music video features actors Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh. The fans are excited to witness this new pair together. And the poster hints that it will be a romantic love song. The fans anticipate the star’s appearance. Neha Kakkar revealed the song’s release date in her caption, “#Meherbaan 28th April! 🤍.”

Neha Kakkar Social Media

The singing sensation is quite active on her Instagram account. She enjoys a huge fan following on her profile. Her regular posts and updates keep her fans engaged with her. The earlier singer was enjoying her vacation time with family in Rishikesh and shared pictures from the vacation on her feed. She loves to live her life to the fullest, and her feed is proof of that.

