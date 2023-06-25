ADVERTISEMENT
Neha Kakkar Is All Smiles With Sister And Hubby, See Pic

Neha Kakkar, the sensational singer, had a great time with her sister and hubby. Let's check out where the diva is headed.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jun,2023 03:35:49
Neha Kakkar is one of the most famous pop singers in Bollywood music. Her journey in the music business has been incredible. She is a constant attraction to the media headlines. Other than that, she is known for her social media presence. And yet again, the diva is creating a buzz with her latest share. Let’s check it out.

Neha Kakkar’s Latest Picture

The sensational singer took to her Instagram and dropped a picture with her loved ones. She posed with her sister Sonu Kakkar, her husband Rohan Preet Singh, and her sister’s husband. All smiled and looked excited. As mentioned by the singer in the caption, she is headed somewhere for yet another vacation.

Neha Kakkar Is All Smiles With Sister And Hubby, See Pic 819580

All four were decked in black outfits, while Sonu Kakkar opted for a white outfit. She captioned her post, “Zindagi milegi na dobara Let’s goooo!”

The actress is a travel lover and often takes time off to enjoy her time vacation. Earlier, she was in Rishikesh for her parents’ anniversary celebration, and she had a great time there. In addition, the actress also took time off to celebrate her brother Tony Kakkar’s birthday. She has huge fandom on her social media handle. Her regular share of pictures, videos, and updates keeps her fans engaged with her.

Read Latest News