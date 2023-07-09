Neha Kakkar Needs Blessings And Positivity From Fans; Know Why

The sensational Neha Kakkar is known to fascinate fans with her vocal talent. Her beautiful, soft, and impactful voice has created a buzz every time shows a new song released. Her recent song Balenciaga became a blockbuster hit, and it has also created several records. In contrast, the diva in her latest dump asked for blessings and positivity from her fans. Let’s read below to know the reason.

Why Neha Kakkar Needs Blessings?

Kala Chashma singer took to her Instagram and shared a cheerful picture of herself and, in the caption, revealed that today she is shooting one of the best songs of her life, and so she needs all the blessings and positivity from her fans to do her best and yet again win millions of hearts. Her caption reads, “Aaj woh din hai jab main shoot karne ja rahi hoon, one of the best songs of my life. Need all your positive vibes and blessings(with a red heart and join hands emoji).”

In the shared picture, Neha Kakkar is seen enjoying some delicious and healthy fruits, especially strawberries. And she was dressed in a casual black outfit while her minimal makeup and hairstyle added to her beauty. She has always amazed her fans with her amazing and fun personality.

Her party anthem is very famous for every Indian wedding. Kala Chashma, London Thumakda, Sunny Sunny, Balenciaga, Kar Gayi Chul, Badri Ki Dulhaniya are some of her famous songs.

