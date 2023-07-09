ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Neha Kakkar Needs Blessings And Positivity From Fans; Know Why

Neha Kakkar is a renowned pop singer in the Bollywood. The actress asked for blessings and positivity from her fans. Know the reason below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jul,2023 12:30:43
Neha Kakkar Needs Blessings And Positivity From Fans; Know Why

The sensational Neha Kakkar is known to fascinate fans with her vocal talent. Her beautiful, soft, and impactful voice has created a buzz every time shows a new song released. Her recent song Balenciaga became a blockbuster hit, and it has also created several records. In contrast, the diva in her latest dump asked for blessings and positivity from her fans. Let’s read below to know the reason.

Why Neha Kakkar Needs Blessings?

Kala Chashma singer took to her Instagram and shared a cheerful picture of herself and, in the caption, revealed that today she is shooting one of the best songs of her life, and so she needs all the blessings and positivity from her fans to do her best and yet again win millions of hearts. Her caption reads, “Aaj woh din hai jab main shoot karne ja rahi hoon, one of the best songs of my life. Need all your positive vibes and blessings(with a red heart and join hands emoji).”

Neha Kakkar Needs Blessings And Positivity From Fans; Know Why 832028

In the shared picture, Neha Kakkar is seen enjoying some delicious and healthy fruits, especially strawberries. And she was dressed in a casual black outfit while her minimal makeup and hairstyle added to her beauty. She has always amazed her fans with her amazing and fun personality.

Her party anthem is very famous for every Indian wedding. Kala Chashma, London Thumakda, Sunny Sunny, Balenciaga, Kar Gayi Chul, Badri Ki Dulhaniya are some of her famous songs.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Check Out: Who Makes Special Appearance At Neha Kakkar’s Concert
Check Out: Who Makes Special Appearance At Neha Kakkar’s Concert
Neha Kakkar’s Song Balenciaga Creates New Record; Check Out
Neha Kakkar’s Song Balenciaga Creates New Record; Check Out
Neha Kakkar Is All Smiles With Sister And Hubby, See Pic
Neha Kakkar Is All Smiles With Sister And Hubby, See Pic
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh seal it with a romantic kiss, fans get couple goals
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh seal it with a romantic kiss, fans get couple goals
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marriage hits a rocky patch?
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marriage hits a rocky patch?
Neha Kakkar Is All Set For New Live Show; Check Out Details
Neha Kakkar Is All Set For New Live Show; Check Out Details
Latest Stories
Watch: Rubina Dilaik Steals Heart With Her ‘Shayarana Andaz’
Watch: Rubina Dilaik Steals Heart With Her ‘Shayarana Andaz’
Blind Is Not Half A Bland As Expected
Blind Is Not Half A Bland As Expected
Malavika Mohanan takes the ‘strong woman’ fashion hat in denim-on-denim
Malavika Mohanan takes the ‘strong woman’ fashion hat in denim-on-denim
Sara Tendulkar is obsessed with newly launched app “Threads”
Sara Tendulkar is obsessed with newly launched app “Threads”
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor interacts with fans at airport, netizens say ‘no show off’
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor interacts with fans at airport, netizens say ‘no show off’
Amid ‘no birthday post’ trolls Deepika Padukone pours love on Ranveer Singh’s new venture
Amid ‘no birthday post’ trolls Deepika Padukone pours love on Ranveer Singh’s new venture
Read Latest News