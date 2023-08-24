Neha Kakkar Pampers Herself With This Swanky Shoes, See Pics

The Indian pop sensation Neha Kakkar never leaves a chance to impress with her music. Apart from being a beloved singer of the nation, she also shares a great interest in fashion. In addition, she also runs a fashion label under her name. While in the latest post, the actress shares it is important to value yourself and reveals how she pampers herself.

Neha Kakkar’s Pampers Herself With A Gift

Taking to her Instagram dump, Neha Kakkar revealed that she gifted herself a beautiful set of shoes after her song Balenciaga became a huge hit and emphasized that one must pamper themselves as much as onepossible.

In the shared images, Neha Kakkar can be seen wearing a black one-shoulder crop top paired with high-waist trousers. She adds a trendy look with shoulder-high gloves and an oxidized gold chain around her waist. The singer never leaves a chance to impress with her glam. Whether a dress or co-ord set, the beauty impresses with her casual avatar.

But wait, there is more! She left her hair open in a wavy hairstyle, and her dewy makeup rounded up her statement look. Kudos to the team, the fashion designer Jimmy, makeup artist Ritika Vats and hair artist Nargis. Great work by Anurag Kabbur, who captured the singer through his lens.

In the caption, she wrote, “Fun fact: I gifted myself these hot Balenciaga shoes after our song #Balenciaga became a huge hit!!

We must love and pamper ourselves as much as we can ♥️.”

Did you like Neha Kakkar’s stunning statement style? Share your views.