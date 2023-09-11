Music | Celebrities

Neha Kakkar pens heartfelt note for fans as Jamna Paar crosses 10 million views, read

Neha Kakkar's ecstatic announcement of "Jamna Paar" reaching 10 million views is a testament to the song's immense popularity and the love it has garnered from fans worldwide

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Sep,2023 03:30:09
Neha Kakkar pens heartfelt note for fans as Jamna Paar crosses 10 million views, read 850274

“Jamna Paar” is a captivating song number that transcends boundaries and invites listeners to embark on an emotional voyage. Starring the talented duo of Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani, this music video promises to be a visual and auditory treat. With the melodious voices of Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Jr., the song is a harmonious blend of soulful lyrics and enchanting music.

Tony Kakkar’s prowess as a singer and songwriter shines through, as he not only lends his voice to the track but also composes the music and writes the heartfelt lyrics. As the song is produced by Tony Kakkar himself, it bears the authentic imprint of his artistic vision. “Jamna Paar” is more than just a music video; it’s an artistic expression that resonates with the audience, leaving a lasting impression and a desire for more enchanting melodies from Poetic Rabbit. Subscribe to their channel for an unforgettable musical experience.

Jamna Paar crosses 10 million views

Neha Kakkar’s ecstatic announcement of “Jamna Paar” reaching 10 million views is a testament to the song’s immense popularity and the love it has garnered from fans worldwide. It’s a milestone that speaks volumes about the Kakkar siblings’ musical prowess and their ability to connect with their audience on a profound level. With its heartfelt lyrics and captivating melody, “Jamna Paar” has undoubtedly struck a chord with millions, making it a resounding success in the world of music.

Check out-

Neha Kakkar pens heartfelt note for fans as Jamna Paar crosses 10 million views, read 850275

Neha Kakkar pens heartfelt note for fans as Jamna Paar crosses 10 million views, read 850276

Neha Kakkar pens heartfelt note for fans as Jamna Paar crosses 10 million views, read 850277

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Watch: Neha Kakkar Enjoy Aloo Ki Sabzi, Paratha And Achaar Says, 'Heaven For Vegetarians' 850068
Watch: Neha Kakkar Enjoy Aloo Ki Sabzi, Paratha And Achaar Says, ‘Heaven For Vegetarians’
Neha Kakkar's New Song 'Jamna Paar' Featuring Manish Rani Is Out, Watch 849143
Neha Kakkar’s New Song ‘Jamna Paar’ Featuring Manish Rani Is Out, Watch
Neha Kakkar's Die-hard Fan Burst Out Crying To Meet, Watch Video 848135
Neha Kakkar’s Die-hard Fan Burst Out Crying To Meet, Watch Video
Neha Kakkar Pampers Herself With This Swanky Shoes, See Pics 845097
Neha Kakkar Pampers Herself With This Swanky Shoes, See Pics
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh Look Chic As They Groove On 'God's Fav,' Manisha Rani In Love 844099
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh Look Chic As They Groove On ‘God’s Fav,’ Manisha Rani In Love
Watch: Neha Kakkar's Fun Banter Singing With Tony Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh 842453
Watch: Neha Kakkar’s Fun Banter Singing With Tony Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh

Latest Stories

Sumbul Touqeer Poses In Electric Blue Satin Thigh High Slit Gown, See Stunning Photos 850177
Sumbul Touqeer Poses In Electric Blue Satin Thigh High Slit Gown, See Stunning Photos
Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos 850163
Keerthy Suresh Celebrates ‘Thiruvonam’ In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos
Surbhi Jyoti paints dream in sheer navy blue saree and backless blouse, watch 850155
Surbhi Jyoti paints dream in sheer navy blue saree and backless blouse, watch
Sanya Malhotra embodies Victorian glam in deep neck velvet midi, Tamanna Bhatia lovestruck 850269
Sanya Malhotra embodies Victorian glam in deep neck velvet midi, Tamanna Bhatia lovestruck
Hotness Alert! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa stuns in black bikini set 850281
Hotness Alert! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa stuns in black bikini set
Sonalee Kulkarni looks like Monsoon dream in floral beige maxi dress 850308
Sonalee Kulkarni looks like Monsoon dream in floral beige maxi dress
Read Latest News