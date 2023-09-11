Neha Kakkar pens heartfelt note for fans as Jamna Paar crosses 10 million views, read

“Jamna Paar” is a captivating song number that transcends boundaries and invites listeners to embark on an emotional voyage. Starring the talented duo of Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani, this music video promises to be a visual and auditory treat. With the melodious voices of Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Jr., the song is a harmonious blend of soulful lyrics and enchanting music.

Tony Kakkar’s prowess as a singer and songwriter shines through, as he not only lends his voice to the track but also composes the music and writes the heartfelt lyrics. As the song is produced by Tony Kakkar himself, it bears the authentic imprint of his artistic vision. “Jamna Paar” is more than just a music video; it’s an artistic expression that resonates with the audience, leaving a lasting impression and a desire for more enchanting melodies from Poetic Rabbit. Subscribe to their channel for an unforgettable musical experience.

Jamna Paar crosses 10 million views

Neha Kakkar’s ecstatic announcement of “Jamna Paar” reaching 10 million views is a testament to the song’s immense popularity and the love it has garnered from fans worldwide. It’s a milestone that speaks volumes about the Kakkar siblings’ musical prowess and their ability to connect with their audience on a profound level. With its heartfelt lyrics and captivating melody, “Jamna Paar” has undoubtedly struck a chord with millions, making it a resounding success in the world of music.

