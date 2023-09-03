Music | Celebrities

Neha Kakkar's Die-hard Fan Burst Out Crying To Meet, Watch Video

The renowned pop singer Neha Kakkar shared a video of her fan's reaction after meeting her in her latest Instagram dump. Check out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Sep,2023 02:35:16
Neha Kakkar's Die-hard Fan Burst Out Crying To Meet, Watch Video 848135

Neha Kakkar, the stunning and sensational pop singer of Bollywood, never fails to get her fans to groove over her dance numbers. With her captivating voice and fun lyrics, the singer carved her niche into the hearts of millions of people. She is one of the most famous singers, with a fan following of 74.8 million followers on her Instagram handle. Today, the diva shared a fan video who burst out crying to meet her.

Neha Kakkar’s Fan Burst Out Crying

Sharing the die-hard fan video on her Instagram handle, Neha Kakkar expressed her gratitude. In the video, the singer can be seen inside the car, and her fans surrounded her car. Amidst that, a woman asked Neha to meet her daughter, a special child, and her big fan. The teenage girl, as she saw the singer, burst out crying. She couldn’t hold herself and, with the tears in her eyes, smiled wholeheartedly.

While there were others who called Neha, ‘App bahot pyari hai’, Mai apni bahut badi fan hu’. Also, some asked her to shakes hands with them. Overwhelmed with such reaction and love from the people, Neha expressed her gratitude in the caption, saying, “This is what I’ve earned in life…. Thank you!”

Undoubtedly, this special fan meet made hearts melt. So, what is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Neha Kakkar Pampers Herself With This Swanky Shoes, See Pics 845097
Neha Kakkar Pampers Herself With This Swanky Shoes, See Pics
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh Look Chic As They Groove On 'God's Fav,' Manisha Rani In Love 844099
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh Look Chic As They Groove On ‘God’s Fav,’ Manisha Rani In Love
Watch: Neha Kakkar's Fun Banter Singing With Tony Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh 842453
Watch: Neha Kakkar’s Fun Banter Singing With Tony Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh
Neha Kakkar All Set To Perform Live In Kitchener; Check Details 841441
Neha Kakkar All Set To Perform Live In Kitchener; Check Details
Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar's BTS Quirky Moments Are Must Watch 816416
Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar’s BTS Quirky Moments Are Must Watch
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh's Dil Bechara Release Date Is Out; Check Details 836200
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh’s Dil Bechara Release Date Is Out; Check Details

Latest Stories

Shriya Saran Crafts Traditional Glam In South Gold Silk Saree With Stones Embedded Blouse 848259
Shriya Saran Crafts Traditional Glam In South Gold Silk Saree With Stones Embedded Blouse
Inside Divyanka Tripathi’s South Africa vacay diaries, see pics 848212
Inside Divyanka Tripathi’s South Africa vacay diaries, see pics
Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble 848186
Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble
Alia Bhatt’s cover photos under fire as netizens decry heavy-handed photoshop 848154
Alia Bhatt’s cover photos under fire as netizens decry heavy-handed photoshop
Inside Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s luxe cruise, video inside 848100
Inside Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s luxe cruise, video inside
Kriti Sanon Gets Crowned As 'Woman Of The Year,' Pens Gratitude Note 848142
Kriti Sanon Gets Crowned As ‘Woman Of The Year,’ Pens Gratitude Note
Read Latest News