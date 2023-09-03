Neha Kakkar's Die-hard Fan Burst Out Crying To Meet, Watch Video

Neha Kakkar, the stunning and sensational pop singer of Bollywood, never fails to get her fans to groove over her dance numbers. With her captivating voice and fun lyrics, the singer carved her niche into the hearts of millions of people. She is one of the most famous singers, with a fan following of 74.8 million followers on her Instagram handle. Today, the diva shared a fan video who burst out crying to meet her.

Neha Kakkar’s Fan Burst Out Crying

Sharing the die-hard fan video on her Instagram handle, Neha Kakkar expressed her gratitude. In the video, the singer can be seen inside the car, and her fans surrounded her car. Amidst that, a woman asked Neha to meet her daughter, a special child, and her big fan. The teenage girl, as she saw the singer, burst out crying. She couldn’t hold herself and, with the tears in her eyes, smiled wholeheartedly.

While there were others who called Neha, ‘App bahot pyari hai’, Mai apni bahut badi fan hu’. Also, some asked her to shakes hands with them. Overwhelmed with such reaction and love from the people, Neha expressed her gratitude in the caption, saying, “This is what I’ve earned in life…. Thank you!”

Undoubtedly, this special fan meet made hearts melt. So, what is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments section.