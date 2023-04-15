Neha Kakkar‘s latest song Masala is trending on YouTube at #20. The song was released two days ago, on 11th April 2023. Neha and Singhsta collaborated, and it seems to be a new party anthem for Neha Kakkar’s fans. And yet again, her song has created another record. Read more to find out.

Neha Kakkar’s Masala Record

Neha Kakkar’s new song ‘Masala’ got more than 7.6 million views in just four days of its release. Masala is sung by Neha Kakkar and Punjabi singer Singhsta featuring the singers themselves in a new and spectacular avatar. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series produced it.

Neha Kakkar’s Singing Journey

Neha Kakkar started her singing journey in childhood. She used to sing in jagrata and got her vocal practice. She has some fantastic hit songs like Kar Gayi Chull, London Thumakda, Dheeme, Dheeme, and many more.

However, Neha Kakkar’s song Kala Chashma became an iconic song worldwide. And at particular times, it kept trending on the internet. This song was from Baar Baar Dekho, featuring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. She is the party song queen in Bollywood. And every Punjabi wedding is incomplete without a Neha Kakkar songs playlist.