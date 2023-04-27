Neha Kakkar's Musical Journey Started At The Age Of 4, Read

Neha Kakkar has a huge fan following; check out how she earn became a star

A renowned singing sensation Neha Kakkar is one of the top newsmakers. She has always got the spotlight for her impactful voice. The singer has impacted the audience with party anthems and soulful songs. Her increasing popularity and success might make you wonder how she started it all in the first place. Read more to know Neha Kakkar’s musical journey.

Neha Kakkar was born on 6 June, 1988. And at the age of four, Neha Kakkar started singing bhajans and aartis at various religious events. To take a big step, she participated in the singing reality show Indian Idol in 2005. However, she was eliminated, and Late Sandeep Acharya won the show. Neha Kakkar became famous with her viral ‘SRK Anthem’ on YouTube.

After receiving a good response from the audience, Neha launched her debut album, ‘Neha- The Rock Star,’ in collaboration with music company Meet Brothers in 2008. Her success allowed her to sing the National Anthem at the opening of the Pro Kabaddi League along with Daler Mehndi and Indian Ocean band member Rahul Ram.

The fun song ‘Sunny Sunny,’ along with Yo Yo Honey Singh, became a massive hit, gaining her more popularity nationwide. Party songs and heart-melting songs like Mai Tenu Samjhawan Ki also won hearts. Neha Kakkar is enjoying the best time in her career; though some people troll her, her songs perform well every time.

