Neha Kakkar's New Song 'Jamna Paar' Featuring Manish Rani Is Out, Watch

Neha Kakkar is back with a new dance anthem for her beloved audience. Known for her impactful pop music, the singer never misses a chance to captivate her fans. Her entertaining voice and the fun lyrics make her one of the top choices at the Indian wedding. She brings a new dance anthem titled ‘Jamna Paar.’

Neha Kakkar’s New Song Featuring Manisha Rani

The singer, taking to her Instagram handle, shared a glimpse of the new song, which is out now on YouTube channel. ‘Jamna Paar’ is a dance anthem featuring Tony Kakkar and the entertaining Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Manisha Rani. In the video, the duo can be seen in cozy moments.

Manisha Rani, dressed as a bride in a sparkling red lehenga, dances on the beats, making fans go gaga over her sensual glam. At the same time, Tony Kakkar looks super cool in a printed shirt, white pants, and funky glasses.

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Tony Jr. sing this new dance anthem. The new song has crossed 1.2 million views on YouTube within three hours of release. Neha Kakkar always makes it to the top chart with her new dump. Earlier, her song Balenciaga became a favorite of the audience in the country.

