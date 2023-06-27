ADVERTISEMENT
Neha Kakkar's Song Balenciaga Creates New Record; Check Out

Neha Kakkar is a sensational singer. HR songs have created a buzz. And now, her latest song, Balenciaga, created a new record. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jun,2023 02:05:31
Neha Kakkar's Song Balenciaga Creates New Record; Check Out

Neha Kakkar is a heartthrob pop singer in the music world. She has entertained the audience with her unique singing style and presence in the industry. There is no Indian wedding without her song playlist. And so she makes sure to bring a new anthem every time. And here’s her new song Balenciaga creates a new record. Let’s check out.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a reel video of herself dancing. In the video, she danced to her latest song Balenciaga. Her moves and style always amaze her fans. She donned a black crop top and printed high-waist pants. In addition, her blushed cheeks, gold accessories, and black glasses uplifted her glam.

In the caption, the diva revealed the new record her song has created. She mentioned that her fans show immense love for her latest release, and 350k plus reels have been made on her song Balenciaga. “Thank you for showing soooo much love to #Balenciaga 350K Reels and More!!”

The song was released on 1st June, and it’s been almost a month; it is still buzzing. In addition, the song is made in collaboration with Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr.

The singer creates a new record with her every release. Have you heard Neha Kakkar’s new song Balenciaga? Share your views. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

