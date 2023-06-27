Neha Kakkar's Song Balenciaga Creates New Record; Check Out

Neha Kakkar is a heartthrob pop singer in the music world. She has entertained the audience with her unique singing style and presence in the industry. There is no Indian wedding without her song playlist. And so she makes sure to bring a new anthem every time. And here’s her new song Balenciaga creates a new record. Let’s check out.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a reel video of herself dancing. In the video, she danced to her latest song Balenciaga. Her moves and style always amaze her fans. She donned a black crop top and printed high-waist pants. In addition, her blushed cheeks, gold accessories, and black glasses uplifted her glam.

In the caption, the diva revealed the new record her song has created. She mentioned that her fans show immense love for her latest release, and 350k plus reels have been made on her song Balenciaga. “Thank you for showing soooo much love to #Balenciaga 350K Reels and More!!”

The song was released on 1st June, and it’s been almost a month; it is still buzzing. In addition, the song is made in collaboration with Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr.

The singer creates a new record with her every release. Have you heard Neha Kakkar's new song Balenciaga? Share your views.