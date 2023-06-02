ADVERTISEMENT
Neha Kakkar's 'Thumkas' On New Song Balenciaga Leave Husband Rohan Preet Singh Awed

The stunning Neha Kakkar is buzzing over the internet with her latest song release, Balenciaga. The diva is flaunting thumkas that make the audience in awe.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Jun,2023 19:00:14
Yet again, the sensational pop singer Neha Kakkar is buzzing over the internet with the latest song release. Yesterday her song Balenciaga was out. For this song, the diva collaborated with Tony Kakkar, Tony Jr., and Priyanka Ahuja. The song is now making buzz.

The singer in the latest Instagram dump, the diva, is flaunting her sultry and curvaceous dance moves. In addition, she looked stunning in all of her different looks in the song. She styled herself in a crop top and thigh-high slit skirt. Her every step and expression grabbed attention. She shared the dance video with the caption, “Balenciaga (with fire emojis)” Her new song is undoubtedly a perfect party anthem. One can dance and enjoy this fun song just like Neha Kakkar in the video.

Reacting to the impactful dance moves and style Neha Kakkar’s husband, Rohan Preet Singh, commented, “Aye Haye.” While the comedian and actor Sunil Grover dropped a red heart for the singer. In addition, Tony Kakkar said, “Fire, fire.” At the same time, many other users shared their love through emoticons.

Neha Kakkar is a sensational singer in the Bollywood music industry. She has ruled over millions of hearts with her style. Some of her famous songs include Kala Chashma, London Thumakda, Samjhawan, Sunny Sunny, Ladki Ker Gayi Chul, and many others.

