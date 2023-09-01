Saajna by Falak Shabir is my most-loved song whenever I perform: Singer Sameer Chaturvedi

Singer Sameer Chaturvedi is popular on social media platforms like Instagram for his voice and for singing Bollywood covers. Sameer, a Mumbai-based singer will release his original very soon.

He comes from a background where everyone in the family is a hardcore music lover but follows it as a passion only. The same is the case with him. He is a self-taught musician who loves to sing and perform. It’s been 12 years since he is doing it and his wish is to perform on a larger stage where people buy tickets to just watch him perform. As a profession, he is heading a B2B verticle for an Interior design firm based out of Mumbai. He belongs to Mumbai, is married and stays with the family.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sameer talks about his love for music.

What is your go-to song?

Aadat by Jal is a song I enjoy listening to every time.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Currently, I love this song Janiye by Vishal Mishra. It has a different vibe.

What is your favourite song?

Aae Dil hai Mushkil Title track is my favourite.

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

Saajna by Falak Shabir. It is the most loved song whenever I perform and it has some personal memories to it.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

Apart from Aae Dil hai Mushkil, it is Zara zara from RHTDM

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

AP Dhillon’s Dil Nu. It took me a week to learn the lyrics but I have aced it now.

Your Favourite Dance Song?

Has to be Oh ho ho by Sukhbir, a time favorite.

What is your Morning song?

It is Tajdar e Haram by Atif Aslam, Coke Studio.