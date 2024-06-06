Singer Tony Kakkar And Sonu Kakkar’s Sweetest Birthday Wish For Sister Neha Kakkar, Check Out

Today is Bollywood’s pop queen Neha Kakkar’s birthday. Several birthday wishes pour in from stars and celebrities, but the most awaited wishes from her siblings, Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, have arrived now as they share heartfelt posts to make their younger sister’s 36th birthday more special.

Tony Kakkar’s Birthday Wish For Neha Kakkar

As Neha celebrates her 36th birthday in 2024, Tony Kakkar shared a series of photos, each one a testament to their deep sibling bond. In these images, Tony and Neha can be seen sharing special moments on stage, a glimpse of their shared love for music and each other. Tony’s pride for Neha’s incredible achievements and journey in the industry is palpable. Undeniably, Neha is Tony’s adorable little sister, and these pictures are a beautiful tribute to their sibling bond. Sharing the photos, Tony dropped a sweet birthday note for Neha in the caption, “Happy birthday to the girl who inspires me the most. Love you nehu.”

Sonu Kakkar’s Birthday Wish For Neha Kakkar

On Neha’s special day, Sonu shared some delightful photos from their dinner date, each one radiating joy and happiness. The sisters can be seen enjoying their time, and their candid moments and smiles capture the essence of their celebration. Dressed in black ensembles, they look stunning, but it’s their infectious smiles that steal the show. Along with these photos, Sonu shared a heartfelt note, “Tumko Humari Umar Lag Jaye. Happy birthday to my baby doll @nehakakkar, the best sister in the world…I am so lucky to have you…God bless you my babu.”