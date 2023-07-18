ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh's Adorable Moments From New Song

Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh are preparing for their new song Dil Bechara. Here, see a glimpse of their adorable moment together in the latest Instagram post.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Jul,2023 07:05:53
Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh are one of the town’s cutest and most loved couples. The duo are known to captivate fans through their chemistry. Earlier, the singer shared the first look of the song on her Instagram profile. And today, the diva revealed a glimpse of her upcoming song. Read more below.

Neha Kakkar’s New Song

Kala Chashma singer took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her upcoming song Dil Bechara. In the video clip, Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh are seen standing together, facing the opposite direction. Neha wore a beautiful red satin trail gown, while Rohan donned a baggy black blazer and pants. Initially, they were laughing and enjoying the moment together; as the video proceeds, Rohan Preet Singh leaves from their abandoning her, and she feels upset.

The singer shared the glimpse with the caption, “Out Soon #DilBechara (with a white heart).” The song will be out soon. Neha Kakkar has always thrilled her fans with her news releases. Her recent release Balenciaga became the most buzzed song on the internet. There were millions of reels made on the song. Undoubtedly her new song will also amaze her fans. She has top hits in her name, like Kala Chashma, Sunny Sunny, Ladki Ker Gayi Chul, Samjhawan, Main Tera Boyfriend, Garmi, etc.

So are you excited about Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh’s new song? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

