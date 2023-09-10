Music | Celebrities

Watch: Neha Kakkar Enjoy Aloo Ki Sabzi, Paratha And Achaar Says, 'Heaven For Vegetarians'

Neha Kakkar is a true Punjabi. However, she is a pure vegetarian. And for vegetarians like her, aloo ki sabji, paratha, and achaar are like heaven. Check out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Sep,2023 05:30:57
With her amazing vocals, the sensational pop singer of India, Neha Kakkar, has won hearts. Well, she is not only known for her music but also makes it to the headlines through her regular social media dump. This time, the diva gives her fans a glimpse of her heaven food in the latest video on her handle.

Neha Kakkar’s Heaven Food

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha gives her fans a sneak peek into her favorite food time. With the visuals, it seems that the singer is on a plane, and she could be seen enjoying aloo ki sabzi with paratha in her hand, and at the end, she takes a bite of achaar. Along with this wholesome meal, she also sips coffee.

The pleasure of pure Desi vegetarian food can be seen on Neha Kakkar’s face. Her caption expressed her love for the simple yet mouth-watering veg food. In the caption, she wrote, “Aloo Ki Sabzi with Paratha & Achaar us Heaven for Vegetarians like Me!.”

Neha Kakkar eating aloo ki sabji with paratha undoubtedly made you crave the same. The irresistible visuals are mouth-watering.

Neha Kakkar has many hits like Kala Chashma, London Thumakda, Sunny Sunny, Ladki Ker Gayi Chul, and many others on her name.

Did you enjoy watching Neha Kakkar eat the heaven food aloo ki sabji and paratha? Share your thoughts below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

