Watch: Neha Kakkar Mimics Brother Tony Kakkar's Track 'Iss Baar Sawan Mein'

Neha Kakkar is full of fun and entertainment. She always does things that entertain others. Along with her impact in the pop music world, she has earned herself a bubbly girl name. Her vibe is all cool and happy, which makes one laugh. Yet again, her mimicry of her brother Tony Kakkar’s song is wow. Check it out below

Neha Kakkar Mimics Brother Tony Kakkar’s Song

In the reel shared by Neha Kakkar’s husband, Rohan Preet Singh, the diva is seen singing her brother’s song beautifully. In the video, Neha is seen wearing a beautiful black mini dress, and she is sitting in the car. It was raining outside, and the singer took her hand out and embraced the drop of rain. Enjoying the moody weather, she played the song in the background and started to mimic the lyrics.

While her husband captured the whole moment and shared it on his profile, Neha was singing Tony Kakkar’s monsoon song Iss Baar Sawan Mein Tum Aana. The singer was singing the melodious song and pointed towards her husband, Rohan Preet Singh, whom she was saying to come in the rain. Rohan shared the video with the caption, “Iss Baar Sawan Mein’Tum Ana!!!.”

Rohan Preet Singh and Neha Kakkar are one of the cutest couples in the town. They often make fans wonder about them with their togetherness and adorable moments.

So did you enjoy Neha Kakkar mimicking her brother Tony Kakkar's song?