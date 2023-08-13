ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Watch: Neha Kakkar's Fun Banter Singing With Tony Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh

Neha Kakkar is a fun lover. The diva, in her latest Instagram dump, shared a glimpse of fun banter with her husband, Rohan Preet Singh, and brother Tony Kakkar, singing a song

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Aug,2023 00:05:30
Watch: Neha Kakkar's Fun Banter Singing With Tony Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh 842453

Neha Kakkar, the sensational singing star, is known for her unique pop music in Bollywood. Her life is all about music; she loves music, she eats music, and she stays with music, so her love for music is obvious. Today, the singer engaged herself in fun banter with her brother Tony Kakkar and husband, Rohan Preet Singh singing a song.

Neha Kakkar’s Fun Singing With Tony Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh

Taking to Instagram, Neha Kakkar treats her fans with a sneak peek into her fun banter. In the video, Neha Kakkar can be seen enjoying a car ride with her brother Tony Kakkar and husband, Rohan Preet Singh. The trio donned black hues twining with each other. The trip had fun singing the Punjabi lyrics from Tony Kakkar’s recently released song Soniye.

‘Soniye’ sung by Tony Kakkar and Kamal Kahlon. The song features Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur. It is directed by Adil Shaikh. The song was released four days ago, on 8th August 2023, on the YouTube channel Poetic Rabbit. Ag present, the song has more than 1.1 million views with 13k likes. Ever since its release, it has become one of the trending songs to make reels.

Today the amazing trio indulged themselves in fun banter to sing the lyrics of Soniye.

Did you enjoy Neha Kakkar’s Fun banter with her husband, Rohan Preet Singh, and brother Tony Kakkar? Please share your thoughts in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Neha Kakkar All Set To Perform Live In Kitchener; Check Details 841441
Neha Kakkar All Set To Perform Live In Kitchener; Check Details
Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar's BTS Quirky Moments Are Must Watch 816416
Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar’s BTS Quirky Moments Are Must Watch
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh's Dil Bechara Release Date Is Out; Check Details 836200
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh’s Dil Bechara Release Date Is Out; Check Details
Watch: Neha Kakkar Mimics Brother Tony Kakkar's Track 'Iss Baar Sawan Mein' 835103
Watch: Neha Kakkar Mimics Brother Tony Kakkar’s Track ‘Iss Baar Sawan Mein’
Watch: Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh's Adorable Moments From New Song 834598
Watch: Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh’s Adorable Moments From New Song
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh Look Adorable In Black For Dil Bechara 834356
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh Look Adorable In Black For Dil Bechara
Latest Stories
Rashmika Mandanna's Cuteness Will Make Hearts Flutter; Check Here 842458
Rashmika Mandanna’s Cuteness Will Make Hearts Flutter; Check Here
Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Moody Glam-Up Ideas 842568
Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Moody Glam-Up Ideas
Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav's Upcoming Film 'Mandap' Trailer Out, Check Here 842503
Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav’s Upcoming Film ‘Mandap’ Trailer Out, Check Here
In Pics: Shriya Pilgaonkar's Amusing Vacation In Australia 842448
In Pics: Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Amusing Vacation In Australia
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of Gunjan Saxena; Sneak Peek 842471
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of Gunjan Saxena; Sneak Peek
Pavitra Rishta Fame Ankita Lokhande's Father Passes Away At 68 842566
Pavitra Rishta Fame Ankita Lokhande’s Father Passes Away At 68
Read Latest News