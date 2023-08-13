Watch: Neha Kakkar's Fun Banter Singing With Tony Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh

Neha Kakkar, the sensational singing star, is known for her unique pop music in Bollywood. Her life is all about music; she loves music, she eats music, and she stays with music, so her love for music is obvious. Today, the singer engaged herself in fun banter with her brother Tony Kakkar and husband, Rohan Preet Singh singing a song.

Neha Kakkar’s Fun Singing With Tony Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh

Taking to Instagram, Neha Kakkar treats her fans with a sneak peek into her fun banter. In the video, Neha Kakkar can be seen enjoying a car ride with her brother Tony Kakkar and husband, Rohan Preet Singh. The trio donned black hues twining with each other. The trip had fun singing the Punjabi lyrics from Tony Kakkar’s recently released song Soniye.

‘Soniye’ sung by Tony Kakkar and Kamal Kahlon. The song features Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur. It is directed by Adil Shaikh. The song was released four days ago, on 8th August 2023, on the YouTube channel Poetic Rabbit. Ag present, the song has more than 1.1 million views with 13k likes. Ever since its release, it has become one of the trending songs to make reels.

Today the amazing trio indulged themselves in fun banter to sing the lyrics of Soniye.

