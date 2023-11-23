Yeh Tera Ghar, Yeh Mera Ghar is the song that describes my family: Yashashri Masurkar

Actress Yashashri Masurkar who plays the role of Bela Rajyavadhkar, in the Sony TV show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, has a very unique music sense. Listening to music keeps her peaceful.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Yashashri talks about her passion for music and about her favourites in music.

Read here.

What is your go-to song?

Any Madhuri Dixit dance number.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Kaahe chhed chhed mohe

The significance of listening to songs for you is:

Peace, rejuvenation

What is your favourite song?

I like old songs-70’s to 90’s era was the best for me.

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

Yeh dil…from Pardes. I was in the US and we were crossing that flyover where the actual song was shot, and we just started shouting the song at the top of voices.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

Bade acche lagte hain

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

All Kuch Kuch Hota Hain songs because I had memorised them when I was in school.

Your Favourite Dance Song?

Humko aaj kal hain intezzar…

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

I haven’t got a life partner, but when I do…it would be…aapki aankhon mein kuchh mehke hue se khwaab hain.

A song that describes your family:

Yeh tera ghar, yeh mera ghar…