Devi Gamladhaari Rap Song Review: Empowers All Hidden ‘Devis’ Out There

Monotony has been making its presence felt on our screens for quite some time now. We were unable to get our hands on the quirk; instead, we had to endure the mundane episodes of various TV series. That’s when Star Plus drops the mic with Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad, to make a breakthrough in the clutter.

As the name goes by, we can sincerely eye on the sweetness that comes after the bitter, and to add the grind, the show just dropped its reforming rap song, Devi Gamladhaari, right before its inception on 6th June 2025.

Sung by Abrar Qazi himself, with music composed by Nishant Raja and lyrics by Anurag Vyas, the track brings alive the spirit of Katha — bold, fearless, and one-of-a-kind.

The rap track is a summon to all the hidden ‘devis’ out there. Yes, the song definitely gives you the empowering kick. It speaks to you. Starts with ‘Chhori Rajasthan ri re, Chaale Talwaar si re,’ and the amplification happens right at the beginning. The dialect gets you; the imagery gets you; the pop-ups get you all throughout.

As you watch, you understand the central character, Katha. Katha is your double-edged sword, and she is the epitome of ‘Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad;’ who likes to lay the onus on you, on how you treat her, and what you get, her ‘kadwapan’ or the ‘mithaas.’

“Devi Gamla Dhaari” is a fiery, fearless anthem celebrating a bold, unapologetic Rajasthani woman who breaks stereotypes while staying rooted in her culture. With razor-sharp lyrics, folk references, and a modern desi rap flow, the song paints a vivid portrait of a woman who rides a cycle like a queen, carries a flowerpot (“gamla”) like a crown, and lives life on her own terms. Lines like “traditional thaat par soch nayi” and “kalam teer, dhaal notebook hai” beautifully blend tradition with rebellion, showcasing her as both a warrior and a thinker. The rap cleverly uses Rajasthani imagery, moustache pride, daal-baati-choorma, and enak glasses to elevate her fierce femininity.

Abrar Qazi’s energetic voice and Nishant Raja’s catchy beats make the track a unique fusion of culture and attitude. The song is a vibe, a statement, and a celebration of empowered womanhood in true Rajasthani style.

You can check out here:

IWMBuzz rates it 4 out of 5 stars.