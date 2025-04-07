EXCLUSIVE: Indian Idol 15 Winner Mansi Ghosh on winning & allegations if the show is scripted or not

Singer Manasi Ghosh has now won Indian Idol 15 after a tough battle till the end.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, the winner talked about her journey, about winning and losing and how it matters to her, and also on rumors if the show is scripted or not.

On Winning The Show

Mansi Ghosh, who recently won Indian Idol Season 15, opened up about her experience in a recent interview. She said that while she is proud of her journey, winning the show was never her main objective. Her dream was to become one of the finalists, and achieving that already felt like a big moment for her. When she was announced as the winner, she didn’t immediately feel joy and instead felt confused and overwhelmed. Over time, she accepted the outcome and expressed her gratitude to God. She mentioned that her focus was always on her songs and performances, and she left everything else in the hands of fate.

If Participating in Past Reality Show Helped Her

Before Indian Idol, Mansi had taken part in Superstar Singer Season 3, where she finished as the first runner-up. Reflecting on that experience, she said it gave her a level of comfort on stage that first-time participants might not have. She shared that live performances involve various cues, such as lights dimming and a ticking sound before starting, which can be intimidating. Because she had dealt with such situations earlier, she found it easier to manage the pressure this time. However, she added that both shows had their own challenges, and her earlier experience only made a limited difference.

On Rumors if Indian Idol is Scripted or Not

Mansi also addressed the ongoing debate about whether Indian Idol is scripted. She said she does not understand what people mean by that. According to her, the performances are genuine, done in one take, and judges give their comments without any instructions. She clarified that while contestants may sometimes take notes to remember certain personal stories they want to share, that doesn’t mean the show is scripted. Referring to a viral photo of Hema Malini holding a script, Mansi said it probably contained personal notes related to her experiences, not a script for the show. She emphasized that everything related to performances and reactions is real and unscripted.

Watch the full interview below-