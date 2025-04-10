India Kids Summit Season 6: Crystal Grazing – Advertising Trends in India in the Kids Genre

The 6th edition of the India Kids Summit brought together some of the most esteemed industry panel experts to engage in interesting conversations which ranged from talking about the markets that cater around kids, the content they consume and much more, empowering the youth, brands and much more.

One of the burning topics for the same that was discussed was Crystal Grazing: Advertising Trends in India in Kids Genre. Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited moderated the session with Sanatkumar Mishra, EVP & National Marketing & Research Head, Radio City, Rasika Prashant, CMO – Soulfull, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Alamjit Singh Sekhon, General Manager, South East Asia – Bel Group, and Sohail Mir, Business Head, PunToon Kids and VP – Digital Content, VidUnit Media Pvt. Ltd.

Excerpts from the conversation-

Soumini: Starting with Sanat, what is more impactful when it comes to the mediums in terms of ROI?

Sanat: If you’re looking for brand building, TV works. If you’re looking for engagement, digital works. Branded content works. Only advertising won’t engage the kids. If you want to engage with kids, it is important to do it with branded content.

Soumini: Do you get Dos and Don’ts from the brand because it is catering to kids?

Sanat: Depends. The moment you’re interacting with the brand manager, it becomes easier because you’re balanced with the intention and money.

Soumini: Rasika, how do you think of brand recall because you’re catering to what goes in a kid’s mouth?

Rasika: In order to do that across the portfolio, the architecture stays the same. What is protein rich, what is crunchy, etc. In order to make sure the communication reaches the audience, it has to look appetizing. We are particular about how we eat and what we don’t. We crack consumer insight. Moms have a dichotomy to eat with kids in breakfast. The child wants taste and the mother has the guilt to feed her unhealthy. We cracked it with Ragi Bites. You’re talking to the child and creating for their child. Children today aspire to be like their elder siblings. It is aspirational for them. Another thing we have done is created our mascot, Cruncha Muncha, who is like the friend between the mother and the child.

Soumini: Alamjeet, what do you see as the difference between the kids 10–15 years back and now?

Alamjeet: For us, in both brands, we never spoke to kids directly. In most cases, the purchaser is the mother or the father. The product has to deliver and the kid has to find something exciting and the gatekeeper has to feel assured. 15 years ago, it used to be more about digital platforms saying please spend X percent on us because we are relevant. Now all that has changed. What will keep changing is more and more time spent on smaller devices. You can’t put the same ads on a device which is on TV. People are skipping content in less than 5 seconds. So the challenge is to tell a story in 5 seconds that imparts the brand message and still gives important information. For a consumer, they won’t just buy everything. If you’re a smaller brand, the discoverability on a digital platform is much easier. It was very different earlier. If I have seen a YouTube ad and clicked on that ad which has led to me buying, it is very less – just 1 percent – but in digital commerce, there is a lot more.

Soumini: Sohail, how do you make more immersive experiences for kids? How do you see building those kinds of experiences?

Sohail: PunToon Kids is primarily focusing on values. We focus on that. The video that we created with 3D Bear went viral and created an impact. The games we are launching right now have subconscious learning. These games include elements like traffic rules and basic values, and hence we are trying to balance this by being immersive and yet entertaining.

The session provided an insightful look into how advertising to children in India is evolving. From traditional mediums like TV to new-age digital content, and from parental influence to engaging storytelling, the discussion touched upon key changes in media consumption, innovation in communication, and the growing importance of understanding both the child and the gatekeeper when crafting brand strategies.

