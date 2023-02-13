Rihanna is one of the most admired and loved singers and performing artistes in the Hollywood entertainment industry. The diva has been raising the heat and entertainment quotient in the world of showbiz for quite a long time and no wonder, we love it. Each and every time Rihanna shares a brand new update on her social media handle to woo and entertain all her fans, netizens totally feel the heat and go bananas for real.

So, as far as the latest social media update is concerned ladies and gentlemen, what do we all get to see happening at her end? Well, as per the latest media reports in E News!, Rihanna showed up for her Super Bowl halftime show performance where she rocked a subtle yet un-ignorable pregnancy belly. The same update was confirmed by her and her partner A$AP Rocky. The news might have come off as a major surprise and shock to one and all as just nine months back, she and A$AP Rocky gave birth to their first child whose name they are yet to disclose.

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish Rihanna and A$AP Rocky all the very best and we wish them a very happy life going forward. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com