TWICE, a well-known girl band, has reached new heights as the Korean pop music genre has grown. The girl band’s members are incredibly talented, and they frequently serve as the inspiration for online users to listen to music. Each of the member from the group has also managed to earn their own separate fanbases all across the globe, given their powerful work folios and stunning singles of all time. The band consists of nine members, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

Owing to that, Tzuyu, who’s been shining in and out with her amazing skills, when it comes to music; has also showcased versatility being the penultimate fashionista for the admirers of the group. Tzuyu is an avid social media user. She owns 9.6 million followers on Instagram and has time and again been her fans’ apple of eye with her shining fashion statures. That being said, the starlet has shared pictures from her café day out and we are loving the cute photodump at its every bit.

In the pictures, we can see Tzuyu wearing a stunning black leather front zipped jacket. She topped it on her beige high-neck sweater. She completed the look with sleek straight hair. Keeping her makeup minimal with the casual winter look, Tzuyu dripped with pure divine. She went on to share glances of her different moods in the series.

Check out-

Soon after she shared the pictures on her gram, Tzuyu got her fans pouring praises and love for her in the comments. While some adored her for being the ‘cute bunny’ like always, some praised her stunning fashion conduct in the pictures, while some went all floored with her lovely beautiful smile.