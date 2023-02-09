With the rise of Korean-pop music genre, the popular girl band TWICE has emerged into new heights. The girl band has got some truly talented members in action, who have time and again been the netizens’ muse to listen to. That being said, the band has dropped their latest photoshoot on their social media handles, and we are crushing on them like never before. Owing to that, here we have decoded their latest photoshoot from the rundown, scroll beneath to check out-

TWICE’s Sana is an avid social media user. She often shares her photoshoot moments on her social media handle, and here she channelled her divine again in latest pictures. Decked up in a gorgeous white ensemble, Sana prompted pure allure. In the pictures that she shared on her gram, we can see Sana wearing a beautiful embellished white cutout dress. The puffed balloon sleeves and gorgeous golden embroidery on the front, the outfit looked on point. For accessories, she completed the look sheer accessories.

Dahyun on the other hand shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories, where we can see all the girls from band posing candid for the photoshoot. Seemingly the photoshoot looks conceptual, as the girls deck up in stylish cute school girl fashion. All posing with beautiful smiles, the pictures showcased their lovey-dovey bond that they share as bandmates.

Take a look-

The band consists of nine members, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Owing each of the members has earned their own separate fanbases online. All thanks to their amazing work aboard and tantalising fashion updos that they have managed to put up with on their gram.

How do you like these above styles led by the stunners on gram? Let us know in the comments below-