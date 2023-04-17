In a world where it’s easy to blend in, Rosé stands out with her quirky and engaging fashion sense. She’s not afraid to take risks and experiment with different styles, and that’s what makes her a true inspiration to all of us who want to step up our fashion game! Owing to that, today we are here with Rose’s stunning look in stylish black leather jacket, and we are in absolute awe.

Blackpink Rose drops a stunning series of pictures in stylish black leather jacket

In the pictures, we can see Blackpink Rose wearing a gorgeous black leather printed jacket. The jacket featured stylish golden prints on it with white insights. Rose teamed the look with her blond sleek hairdo and kept her makeup minimal. The picture did not take long to go viral on the internet, leaving Blinks all stunned to core.

About Blackpink

Blackpink, the South Korean girl group that has taken the world by storm. These four fierce ladies, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, have captured the hearts of fans all over the globe with their catchy beats, stunning visuals, and mesmerizing performances.

Their debut single album “Square One” dropped in 2016, and it was an instant hit. We mean, who could resist bopping their head to the infectious tunes of “Whistle” and “Boombayah”? Since then, Blackpink has churned out hit after hit, making them one of the biggest names in K-pop today.

Their music has even caught the attention of international superstars like Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and Dua Lipa. We don’t know about you, but we get chills just thinking about the powerhouse collaborations they’ve done with these legends.