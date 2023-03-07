Raftaar is known for his upbeat and party songs, whilst King is recognized for his emotive and soulful music.

King, whose real name is Keshav Tyohar, began his musical career in 2014 and has already produced a number of successful hits, such as “Teri Yaad” and “Bewafa Tu.” His deep voice has earned him popularity among music aficionados, and his compositions frequently deal with themes of heartache, love, and loss.

Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, is renowned for his infectious beats and lyrics that are cheery. His music career began when he joined the well-known rap group Mafia Mundeer. Since then, he has released a number of hit songs, including “Swag Mera Desi” and “Dilli Waali Baatcheet.” He has grown to be a well-known figure in the Indian music industry, and his music is frequently played at events and nightclubs.

Both King and Raftaar have devoted fan bases, but ultimately it comes down to each person’s individual musical preferences as to whose songs they would choose to listen to. You will like listening to King’s songs if you prefer listening to emotive and heartfelt music. His voice has a calming tone that may speak directly to your heart, and his lyrics are frequently profound and insightful.

However, you will like listening to Raftaar’s tracks if you enjoy lively, energizing music. His music may get you moving to the beat and is excellent for parties. He stands out from other singers thanks to his distinctive rhyming style and catchy, often humorous lyrics.

In conclusion, your particular musical preferences will eventually determine which songs from King or Raftaar you choose to listen to. Both musicians have developed sizable fan bases thanks to their songs and each has a distinct flair. Any music enthusiast can find something they enjoy listening to in King and Raftaar, whether they favor cheerful and energetic anthems or energetic and soulful songs.