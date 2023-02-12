Neha Kakkar has been the reverberating singer that Bollywood has ever witnessed. Let’s say we Indians have ever witnessed. She is the true example of how ‘hard work’ really pays off. Initiating her career as a contestant in Indian Idol and now being on the judge panel of the same show, Neha Kakkar has truly outshined. And out of all this, what also shines through is her smile. Owing, here we have shared some of her best smiling moments caught on camera.

Here, we can see Neha Kakkar looking absolutely stunner in her embellished beige lehenga choli. The lehenga looked on point, as Neha teamed it with sleek straight hair, beautiful dewy eyes, gorgeous smile and a set of stunning golden jewellery. Take a look-

In this gorgeous second one, we can see Neha Kakkar wearing a beautiful mirror worked blue ethnic wear. The star teamed the outfit with a mid-parted sleek low hairbun. Kept her makeup minimal with dewy gorgeous eyes, nude lips and a pair of beautiful drop earrings. Keeping her smile on point, the Neha managed to bring her aura and beauty on the edge again.

Here’s when her picture from Indian Idol got surfaced online. She can be seen in a stylish cold shoulder embellished grey lehenga suit. The blouse featured intricate work all over. She completed the look with nude makeup look. For accessories, she picked up a giant ring to accentuate the look. What remains constant is her million-dollar smile.

The Kanta Laga singer looks spectacular in this beautiful peach satin saree. She teamed it with sequinned strappy blouse. She completed the look with sleek straight hair, gorgeous eyebrows, winged eyes and nude lips. She rounded it off with a pair of beautiful golden spiked earrings.

Check out-

