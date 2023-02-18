Twice is a popular K-pop girl group that debuted in 2015 under the management of JYP Entertainment. The group includes nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Chaeyoung, Dahyun, and Tzuyu. Each member’s unique vocal style and personality contribute to the group’s success.

Twice is known for its bright and upbeat music style, which often incorporates bubblegum pop and electronic dance music (EDM) elements. They have gained a large following in South Korea and around the world, with some of their most popular songs including “TT,” “Cheer Up,” “Fancy,” and “More & More.”

Dahyun is a member of the popular K-pop girl group Twice. Her full name is Kim Dahyun, and she was born in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Dahyun is known for her cheerful personality, energetic dance performances, and unique rapping style.

Dahyun joined Twice in 2015 after successfully auditioning for JYP Entertainment. She has contributed to many of the group’s hit songs, including “Signal,” “Likey,” and “What is Love?”.

Dahyun is known for her unique and eclectic fashion sense as a member of the K-pop group TWICE. She often experiments with bold colours, patterns, and accessories to create eye-catching looks. Recently she shared pictures of herself in a black one-shoulder cut-out dress, have a look

Twice Member Dahyun’s Outfit Appearance

Dahyun, a Twice member, posted a photo of herself wearing a stunning black one-shoulder cut-out bodycon dress with black high heels. She styles her hair in a messy bun with a side part. She kept her makeup essential, opting for dark peach lipstick. In addition, she carries a black hand clutch. In the first image, she displays her left side and poses for the camera. In the second image, she walks and glances to her right side and captured in a candid shot. In the third image, she demonstrates her curved stance while posing with one leg upside down. Then, in the last photo, she glances down and snaps a candid shot. Dahyun captioned her post, “#MichaelKorsCollection #NYFW @michaelkors.”

