Neha Kakkar has come a long way. With preppy songs to romantic numbers, Neha Kakkar has managed to bring in some best numbers on the frontline. Owing to that, the star has also been active on social media and has often shared posts and updates to keep her fans intrigued. Given that, today we are here with Neha Kakkar’s most intimidating vacationing moments from her Instagram timeline.

Here’s when Neha Kakkar brought in pure vibes with a glimpse from her Egypt and Israel trip on social media. She shared a video on her social media handle, as we can find her romping with her dear husband Rohanpreet Singh. In the video, we can spot her all stunning in white decks, that she teamed with black shades and straight short hair. The singer looked stunning as she rounded it off with black shades and minimal makeup.

Sharing the video, Neha Kakkar wrote, “This is how my Egypt and Israel Trip went!! 😍🥳

Life’s fun!! Thank you god 🙏🏼 P.S. that beautiful cafe that you see in this video is @farsha_mountain_lounge”

When Neha Kakkar was off with her husband to seek blessings in the Golden Temple. The two looked stunning in their traditional wears. Neha Kakkar wore a beautiful green salwar suit, on the other hand Rohanpreet Singh looked stunning in his white kurta pyjama. The stars clicking the pictures posed with their adorable smiles.

Sharing the pictures, Neha Kakkar wrote, “We finally visited Darbar Saheb together. Thanks to Devotees, Saari Sangat, Security and Everyone who helped us reach baba ji so smoothly. I even got emotional seeing Baba ji closely and finding Rohu next me, holding my hand so warmly and hearing him thanking baba ji for making me marry him. Bahut Loved and Blessed I felt. Bahut acha laga.. It was one of the most beautiful moments of my life. Thank you Baba ji for giving me Rohu ♥ Thank you baba ji for everything..Bahut sukoon mila”

When Neha Kakkar gave us relationship goals going all romantic as she visited Paris with her dear husband Rohanpreet Singh. The star here looked stunning in her spicy red blazer suit that she topped on her black bralette, wavy long hair and bold makeup. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Sending Love from the City of Love #Paris ♥”, she completed the look with dewy soft eyes and bold red lips.

