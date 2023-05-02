Neha Kakkar Flaunts 'Thumkas' On Oh Ladka, Sonu Kakkar Says Oye....

Neha Kakkar is enjoying her performance on stage on Oh Ladka

The pop music sensation Neha Kakkar has always amazed the audience with her style and music. She is a free-spirited person and enjoys herself to the fullest in whatever she does. This time the singer is impressing the audience with her power-packed performance on stage. Read more to watch Neha Kakkar dance.

Neha Kakkar’s Desi Thumka

The stunning Neha Kakkar, in her latest Instagram post, is dancing her heart out on stage. She flaunted her power-packed thumka and syncing steps on the song Oh Ladka from the film Simba featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. With her energy on stage, she made the audience stand and dance along.

Reacting to her show-stealing dance performance, her elder sister Sonu Kakkar in the comments, said, “Oye hoye 🔥😍.” This fantastic dance of Neha Kakkar gathered over 95 thousand likes within one hour of share.

Neha Kakkar’s Work

Earlier, Neha Kakkar’s song Masala in collaboration with Singhsta created a new party anthem for the masses. The music video received millions of likes within days and also was in trend on YouTube. Neha has more than 74.1 million followers on her Instagram. She shares pictures and videos of her latest travel, upcoming songs, and other updates on her profile. Earlier, she was enjoying her vacation with family and friends in Rishikesh. The pictures went viral in no time since they were shared on her feed.

