Neha Kakkar, the famous pop music sensation, is a party animal. The diva often spends time with her loved ones and close ones. And yet again, the singer dropped new pictures of having a wholesome dinner with family and friends. Neha captioned this picture, “My People.” She spent see quality time in the hills of the Himalayas.

Neha Kakkar Parties With Fam

For the night party, Neha Kakkar, her sister (Sonu Kakkar), brother (Tony Kakkar) and husband (Rohanpreet Singh), and other family members. They had some yummy and delicious snacks and food for dinner, with some drinks to add more fun. In the shared pictures, everyone looked happy and had a great time with each other.

However, Neha Kakkar has always been a soft target of trolls. And yet again, the actress was trolled for precisely no reason. As Neha mentioned in her caption, “My People,” a user commented on that, “Aaj mental hospital se call aaya tha kuch pagal bhaag gaye hai😂.” While the other sarcastically questioned, “Ye upar lambe balo balo wala kon hai jo raat ko kala chasma pehne huye hai😂😂.”

Neha Kakkar not only has haters but also has earned fans, and a user commented, “Watching them together is unpaid therapy 🥹🫶🏻🧿.” And many shared emoticons.

Neha Kakkar Family

Neha Kakkar is the daughter of Rishikesh Kakkar and Niti Kakkar. She has two siblings, Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, and is the youngest among the three. The singer was married to singer Rohanpreet Singh on 24th October 2020.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.