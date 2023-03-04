Jungkook from the infamous BTS band is the style icon for Millenials. He is a brilliant dancer, singer and has a compelling and versatile voice. The man has got voted as People’s choice for the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ in 2020 and could there be a bigger feat than that for a celebrity. He is always in our minds for his all-time cheerful attitude and that adorable little smile. He has got a million girls crushing over him.

Recently, the BTS singer grooved to the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu from RRR. The singer hosted his Weverse Live session on Thursday night and was seen streaming Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s blockbuster song. The Golden Maknae revealed he’s a RRR fan and seemed to know the hook step.

In videos going viral, Jungkook was seen lip-syncing to Naatu Naatu and shaking his head to match Ram and Tarak’s steps from the SS Rajamouli film. “Do you know this song? I watched the movie RRR recently, and this song from there is so fun!” he said while listening to the song.

Check below!