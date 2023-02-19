Twice is a prominent K-pop girl group that debuted in 2015 under JYP Entertainment’s management. Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Chaeyoung, Dahyun, Jihyo, and Tzuyu are the group’s nine members. The group’s popularity is aided by each member’s distinct singing style and personality.

Tzuyu has been shining brightly with her incredible musical abilities and has demonstrated flexibility by being the group’s greatest fashionista. Tzuyu is a frequent user of social media. She has 9.7 million Instagram followers and has repeatedly been the apple of her admirers’ eyes with her brilliant fashion figures. The actress has shared photos from her café day out, and we are enjoying the adorable photo dump to the heart. Recently, she shared a picture series of herself in a black outfit; scroll down to see her outfit appearance.

Twice Tzuyu’s Outfit Appearance

Tzuyu donned a black full-sleeved dress twice. Her hair was styled in a center-parted straight hairdo. The diva kept her makeup minimal, opting for light pink glossy lipstick. In the photograph, she sits and demonstrates her curved stance to the camera. In the second image, she is shy while gazing at the camera. Then, in the same position, she smiles at her right side and takes a candid photograph. Tzuyu captioned her post, “.”

Tzuyu wore a black halter neck shirt twice. Her hair was pulled back into a high ponytail with two front bangs. Tzuyu applied pink eyeshadow and a light pink glossy lipstick for her heavy makeup. She completes her look with golden chain earrings. She shot a selfie photo of herself with a tilted head in the image. Her next appearance was in a simple black one-shoulder dress. Tzuyu’s hair was pulled back in a ponytail in the center. She applied bright pink lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. She accessorizes with a pair of delicate silver earrings. She snapped another selfie with gorgeous starry eyes in the image. In her most recent video appearance, she shows off her outfit and facial beauty.

Tzuyu posted a photo of herself wearing a black crop top, light blue trousers, and a black bucket winter hat. In the photograph, she stands in front of her poster and poses for the camera. In the next photograph, she stands in front of a mirror and smiles at the camera. Tzuyu captioned her post, “Thank you all for your congratulations~! Thank you to everyone who blessed me! Thank you so much.”

Which black outfit of Tzuyu do you like the most? Let us know your view in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.