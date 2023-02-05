Twice is one of the most popular and leading K-pop girl bands. The band has witnessed heights all across the globe with their high-end singles and songs. With an ensemble of most talented girls from all across, the band has slowly emerged to the heights that they have always been deserving of. The band consists of nine members, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Given, each one of them has got a separate fanbase. All thanks to their engaging songs and content on social media.

Speaking of their social media, the two pioneering members of the group Dahyun and Sana have now shared some intimidating posts on their Instagram handles, giving us pure goals in and out. Here scroll beneath to check upon what they are up for.

Dahyun took to her Instagram stories to share some candid pictures from her day out. She can be seen cherishing the chilling winters in her city looking absolutely stunning in black. She wore a beautiful black high-neck outfit teamed with long wavy hair and minimal makeup. While that, we can see her enjoying some music with her earplugs on. Here take a look at the pictures-





Sana on the other hand shared three candid pictures on her Instagram timeline. The star looked super cute in her gorgeous high neck white front zipped fleece. She teamed the look with sleek straight hair and an octagonal nerdy glass. The pictures left her fans on edge amused to core, with fans flooding her with praises and appreciation.

Here take a look at the pictures-

Speaking of K-pop, it is currently one of the rising music genres in the globe. With BTS and Blackpink’s heightening popularity and fame all across the globe, the other emerging bands have also getting their due deserving from the netizens all across the world. And Twice definitely is one of them!