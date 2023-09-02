Asia Cup 2023: India Vs Pakistan: Rain delays match, score at 15/0 after 4.2

India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 has been temporarily derailed by a sudden downpour at Pallekele, leaving cricket fans disappointed. Just as the contest was gaining momentum, the weather had its say, serving a reminder that in the game of cricket, rain can be an unpredictable adversary.

With only 26 deliveries bowled before the heavens opened up, India had managed to notch up a modest 15 runs on the scoreboard. India’s skipper, Rohit Sharma, showcased his batting prowess, standing strong with an unbeaten 11 runs from 18 deliveries, which included a couple of expertly timed boundaries. However, Rohit had a stroke of luck when a potential catch was put down by Fakhar Zaman.

On the flip side, Shubman Gill faced an uphill battle, struggling to find his footing against the formidable pace and swing of Pakistan’s Naseem Shah. As of now, Gill has yet to open his account, and the game remains delicately poised, waiting for a break in the weather to decide its course. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are anxiously awaiting the skies to clear, hoping for a thrilling contest to resume at Pallekele.

The score remains at 15/0 after 4.2.

The teams

India’s Playing XI is led by Captain Rohit Sharma, supported by an impressive batting trio consisting of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and the talented Shreyas Iyer. Ishan Kishan takes on the role of wicket-keeper, while Hardik Pandya serves as the vice-captain. In the bowling department, the team boasts the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj, forming a well-balanced and formidable squad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan enters the match with confidence, maintaining an unchanged Playing XI following their commanding victory over Nepal. With formidable players such as Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Afridi in their ranks, they present a formidable challenge for the Indian side. The stage is set for an exciting showdown, with both teams determined to secure the ultimate bragging rights in this eagerly-awaited encounter. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are in for a thrilling spectacle as the action unfolds at Pallekele.