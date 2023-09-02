Asia Cup 2023 Update: India vs. Pakistan match faces rain threat in Kandy; Pakistan sticks with unchanged XI

The highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023 faces a potential dampener with steady rain predicted in the picturesque Kandy region on Saturday. However, whether rain plays spoilsport or not, the capacity crowd expected for this marquee match between arch-rivals ensures an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and warm hospitality.

The Indian cricket team, still fine-tuning its lineup, pins its hopes on the formidable trio of skipper Rohit Sharma, the incomparable Virat Kohli, and the rising star Shubman Gill to counter Pakistan’s potent bowling attack, featuring the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and the fiery Naseem Shah. The overcast conditions and a touch of nip in the air could provide the ideal setting for Shaheen and Naseem to make an impact during the crucial opening Powerplay, potentially unsettling the top three Indian batsmen.

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated showdown, Pakistan has decided to maintain the winning formula, announcing an unchanged playing XI against India. Pakistan’s confidence is riding high following their dominant performance against Nepal, where they posted a commanding total of 342 for 6, anchored by captain Babar Azam’s brilliant century (151) and an unbeaten 109 by Iftikhar Ahmed. Nepal, in response, crumbled for just 104, with Shadab Khan wreaking havoc with four wickets. Pakistan’s unchanged lineup signifies their readiness to take on the arch-rivals and maintain their winning momentum in the tournament.