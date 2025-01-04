Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal reportedly heading for divorce?

Rumors of marital discord between cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have been making headlines recently. Adding to the speculation, the couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram. While Chahal has also deleted all his pictures with Dhanashree, she has retained her posts with him.

According to sources quoted by Times of India, the divorce rumors are true, and the couple is reportedly preparing to part ways. The sources indicated that while the exact reasons for their separation are unclear, both have decided to move forward separately.

Speculation about trouble in their marriage first surfaced in 2023 when Dhanashree removed “Chahal” from her Instagram name. This change came shortly after Yuzvendra shared a cryptic post saying, “New life loading.” At the time, he dismissed the rumors, urging fans not to believe or spread such news about their relationship.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra tied the knot on December 11, 2020. Their love story began during the COVID-19 lockdown when cricket activities were paused. Dhanashree later shared that Yuzvendra, feeling restless at home, decided to learn dance after watching her videos online. He approached her for lessons, and she agreed to teach him, which eventually led to their relationship.

Neither Dhanashree nor Yuzvendra has issued a statement addressing the recent developments. Fans have taken to social media, expressing mixed reactions and awaiting official confirmation.

As one can also see, Dhanashree’s last post with Yuzvendra dates to July 2024 where she posted a lovely pic with him and also wished him on his birthday.