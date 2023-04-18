The season 16 of the Indian Premier League is a blockbuster as it returned across the country for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the past 15 years of IPL, the emergence of talent has been plenty. We have witnessed unknown players who have taken the centre stage and have performed out of their skins to make a name for themselves. Today, we bring you a list of players who have outshined and became stars in IPL 2023.

Rinku Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders): The story of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh is one of the brightest examples of how IPL can lift someone from the extremes of poverty to superstardom. Rinku surprised IPL fans on Sunday evening when his five sixes in the final over fetched Kolkata Knight Riders an improbable win over Gujarat Titans. He was a sensation in a blink of the eye.

Dhruv Jurel (Rajasthan Royals): At every step of his cricketing journey, Jurel has yearned for that chance and made it count. Rajasthan Royals needed 74 off 30 balls at the time against Punjab Kings and he had only three T20s worth of experience. The team eventually fell five runs short with Jurel unbeaten on 32 off 15 balls, an innings full of eye-catching stroke play. It was his first time in the raucous, high-pressure finish of an IPL thriller, but he wasn’t fazed by the environment.

Tilak Varma (Mumbai Indian): Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma started IPL 2023 with aplomb, smashing a brilliant unbeaten 84 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. His knock helped MI post a decent score of 171 for the loss of seven wickets. But his efforts went in vain as RCB won the match by eight wickets.

Kyle Mayers (Lucknow SuperGiants): Kyle Mayers’ sensational batting in his first two matches of the India Premier League (IPL) this season has made him fans’ favourite. Though Mayers started his career in the lower order, he is at his best when he opens. Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) bowling coach Morne Morkel heaped praise on Kyle Mayers for being in top form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans): Sai Sudharsan played a cameo role in the IPL last year for Gujarat Titans. The 21-year-old batter played five matches and showed his class even in those limited number of opportunities. He is leading run-scorer for IPL defending champions Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. Sudarshan has scored 137 runs from 3 matches already.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings): Over the last few seasons, Ruturaj Gaikwad has emerged as a top performer for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 he is currently among the top run-scorers having scored two half-centuries in four matches. He is also one the only batters to hit seven sixes in an over (one off a no-ball) in all forms of cricket.

