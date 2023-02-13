Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most loved and admired couples in the Indian entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been together and ever since the time the couple announced to one and all that they are happily engaged and married together, it’s been nothing less than a visual delight and a fantastic opportunity for the audience to see. The couple announced it together for the first time in 2020 and ever since then, we have loved and admired them for everything that they do.

So, what’s the latest big update happening at their end ladies and gentlemen? Well, as per the latest media reports in Times Of India, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are all set to re-marry in Udaipur on the day of Valentine’s Day. The couple earlier did their legal marriage earlier and now, they are set to tie the nuptial knot in a lavish and grand ceremony in Udaipur. The wedding is set to take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan. As per a source, back then, the couple were wed in a courtroom. When the courtroom marriage took place, everything took place quickly. Since then, they have been considering having a lavish wedding. They’re all pretty enthusiastic about it.

