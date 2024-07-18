Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic part ways; make an official statement

All the assumptions and speculation leading to the supposed separation of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic can now finally be put to rest. After much of it, an official statement has been made by both parties as Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have confirmed that they have parted ways.

Their statement read, “After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.

We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness.

We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.

Hardik/ Natasa”-

For the uninitiated, the speculation surrounding Pandya and Stankovic going through a rough patch begin several months ago when the latter did not attend any IPL matches and wouldn’t post anything about the same. This continued with her archiving their wedding images and then when India won the T20 World Cup, she was nowhere to be seen or congratulating the team. Currently, Stankovic has flown to Serbia to spend time with family. And after all this time, both parties have finally decided to respond to it and have now confirmed that they are no longer together.