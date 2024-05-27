Hardik Pandya’s absence from the Indian team’s T20 World Cup trip adds fuel to divorce rumors

The past few days have been all about cricketer Hardik Pandya and wife, Natasa Stankovic. From what seemed like an observational thread on social media about how Stankovic has been absent from Pandya’s IPL matches, hasn’t posted anything and the two haven’t even had any posts together for a long time then kept on getting bigger and bigger.

Stankovic’s paparazzi appearance and ignoring the question about divorce rumors further added speculation. Now there’s indeed more fuel added to the fire with Pandya’s absence from the squad that is headed to the USA for the T20 World Cup 2024.

The team, led by captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja began their journey to the USA for the World Cup that is set to begin from June 1 onwards. The first group of players were seen at the airport and those included Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, as accompanied by the support staff and coach Rahul Dravid.

Initially, it was said that Sharma and Virat Kohli will also depart with them but Kohli was absent from this group. Another person absent from this group was Hardik Pandya, who was to travel with this batch but his absence did raise further questions about the ongoing divorce rumors with Natasa Stankovic.

There were reports that suggested that Pandya is in London for a brief training stint and is expected to join the team directly from there. He is indeed expected to arrive in time for the sessions in New York.

As known, Pandya has not only had a seemingly tumultuous personal life but also has a dismal IPL with Mumbai Indians as the captain, where the team finished at the bottom of the table.