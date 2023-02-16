The Indian cricket team is currently doing their best across every platform and every format and in the best ways possible. All the members of the squad across all formats have delivered the goods and that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that the cricketers do on the field to ensure victories for the country manages to win hearts of one and all. As far as T20 and ODI cricket is concerned, team India has done really well in the recent past and that’s why, the rankings have also been in their favour and for real. Earlier, there was an update that India became the No 1. Test team as well thereby becoming the No. 1 team across all formats of the game.

However, very soon, the bubble burst as Australia were again placed on top as the No. 1 team again in Test cricket. Soon, there emerged a confusion as to what happened that eventually led to this happening. Well, eventually, as per media reports in PTI, the ICC issues an apology and mentioned that it was an error for their end.

Well, what’s your take on this action by the ICC? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com