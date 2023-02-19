Both the Indian women’s team as well as the England women’s team have been in red hot form in the recent past. Whenever the two countries have played against each other, it has been nothing less than a brilliant sight for the audience and fans of cricket to witness. Well, in the current ODI series between India Women and England Women as well, we see somewhat similar stuff.

In the latest game, batting first, England Women’s team scored 151/7 at the end of 20 overs. In response, Indian Women’s team scored 140/5 at the end of 20 overs and fell short by 11 runs.

The final result of the game is that England beat India by 11 runs.