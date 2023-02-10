The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in the year 2023 has genuinely started on a good and positive note for team India. Both the sides are competing very well against each other and so far, they have both shown the hunger to give their best in the series and do well. In the first Test match that’s currently underway at Nagpur, India managed to bowl out Australia for 177/10. In the first innings, India did have a few hiccups in the initial stages of the game. However, a match-saving century from captain Rohit Sharma ensured that the ship is steady. Rohit Sharma is currently batting on 111* (192) at the time of writing and publish this article and India are currently placed on 213/5 around session 2 of day 2.

On the other hand, as far as the Ravindra Jadeja ointment controversy is concerned ladies and gentlemen, team India has now clarified to the match referee that the cream which Jadeja applied on his spinning finger was a pain-relief cream and nothing else beyond that. For the unversed, Jadeja was spotted taking a cream from Mohammad Siraj to apply on his spinning finger.

