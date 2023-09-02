India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill bowled, scoring just 10 runs

In a high-stakes showdown between India and Pakistan, young opener Shubman Gill found himself struggling that and got bowled in the 15th over of the match. Mirroring the dismissal style of Virat Kohli earlier in the innings, Gill’s fortunes took a turn for the worse as he inadvertently dragged the ball onto his stumps. Pakistan’s Haris Rauf notched up his second wicket of the day.

Gill’s valiant effort at the crease proved to be a testing one, as he faced a daunting 32 deliveries but managed to add just 10 runs to India’s total. His struggles were emblematic of the challenges faced by the Indian batting order, as wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

With the scoreboard now reading 72/4 after 15 overs, the pressure mounts on India to stage a spirited recovery from this precarious position. The match hangs in the balance, with both sides vying for supremacy in this thrilling encounter. Cricket aficionados worldwide are in for an exhilarating spectacle as the action continues to unfold on the field.

The teams

India’s Playing XI is led by Captain Rohit Sharma, supported by an impressive batting trio consisting of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and the talented Shreyas Iyer. Ishan Kishan takes on the role of wicket-keeper, while Hardik Pandya serves as the vice-captain. In the bowling department, the team boasts the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj, forming a well-balanced and formidable squad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan enters the match with confidence, maintaining an unchanged Playing XI following their commanding victory over Nepal. With formidable players such as Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Afridi in their ranks, they present a formidable challenge for the Indian side. The stage is set for an exciting showdown, with both teams determined to secure the ultimate bragging rights in this eagerly-awaited encounter. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are in for a thrilling spectacle as the action unfolds at Pallekele.