India VS Sri Lanka Aisa Cup 2023: Bowlers Push India To Enter Finals, Jasprit Bumrah To Kuldeep Yadav

India made it to the finals of Asia Cup 2023 as they won the match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday, 12th September. The team won the match with 41 runs in their Super 4 match. After winning the toss, India chose to bat; however, the Indian batters seemed to face trouble from the ace bowlers of Sri Lanka. The outstanding performance of the opposition bowlers got Indian players all out at 213 in 49.1 overs. However, Rohit Sharma was the top scorer of this match with 53 runs.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka was also caught in a tight spot since the beginning of their innings. The opposition team could not handle the Indian bowlers on the field. When the match seemed out of India’s favor, the Indian bowler showed their skill. Jasprit Bumrah managed to get the initial two wickets and also made pressure on the opposition. Later, Mohammad Siraj made it more interesting as he dismissed another wicket.

However, the fantastic trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hardik Pandya dismissed 4, 2, and 1 wicket, respectively, to smash the Sri Lankan batter with the power skills, resulting in India’s win with 41 runs. Where Indian player Rohit Sharma hit a half-century, no one could score above 42 runs in the opposition team. With this, India will play the 10th Asia Cup final on Sunday.

So, are you guys excited for the finals? Let us know in the comments box.