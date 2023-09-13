Sports | News

India VS Sri Lanka Aisa Cup 2023: Bowlers Push India To Enter Finals, Jasprit Bumrah To Kuldeep Yadav

The India versus Sri Lanka match on 12th September ended with India winning the toss and the match. Bowlers turned out to be the game-player

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Sep,2023 00:13:41
India VS Sri Lanka Aisa Cup 2023: Bowlers Push India To Enter Finals, Jasprit Bumrah To Kuldeep Yadav 851031

India made it to the finals of Asia Cup 2023 as they won the match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday, 12th September. The team won the match with 41 runs in their Super 4 match. After winning the toss, India chose to bat; however, the Indian batters seemed to face trouble from the ace bowlers of Sri Lanka. The outstanding performance of the opposition bowlers got Indian players all out at 213 in 49.1 overs. However, Rohit Sharma was the top scorer of this match with 53 runs.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka was also caught in a tight spot since the beginning of their innings. The opposition team could not handle the Indian bowlers on the field. When the match seemed out of India’s favor, the Indian bowler showed their skill. Jasprit Bumrah managed to get the initial two wickets and also made pressure on the opposition. Later, Mohammad Siraj made it more interesting as he dismissed another wicket.

However, the fantastic trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hardik Pandya dismissed 4, 2, and 1 wicket, respectively, to smash the Sri Lankan batter with the power skills, resulting in India’s win with 41 runs. Where Indian player Rohit Sharma hit a half-century, no one could score above 42 runs in the opposition team. With this, India will play the 10th Asia Cup final on Sunday.

So, are you guys excited for the finals? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Rain Disrupts India vs. Pakistan showdown at 2023 Asia Cup: Game to resume on reserve day 850341
Rain Disrupts India vs. Pakistan showdown at 2023 Asia Cup: Game to resume on reserve day
Rain halts thrilling India vs. Pakistan clash in 2023 Asia Cup Super Four Match, Inspection on ground 850336
Rain halts thrilling India vs. Pakistan clash in 2023 Asia Cup Super Four Match, Inspection on ground
BCCI unveils India squad for 2023 Cricket World Cup: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan included; Tilak, Samson left out 848859
BCCI unveils India squad for 2023 Cricket World Cup: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan included; Tilak, Samson left out
India vs. Pakistan match at Asia Cup 2023 washed out by rain: A shared battle 848303
India vs. Pakistan match at Asia Cup 2023 washed out by rain: A shared battle
Asia Cup 2023, India Vs Pakistan Update: Rain interruption delays the play, Pak to score 267 to win 848298
Asia Cup 2023, India Vs Pakistan Update: Rain interruption delays the play, Pak to score 267 to win
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill bowled, scoring just 10 runs 848214
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill bowled, scoring just 10 runs

Latest Stories

Divya Khosla Kumar Turns Bengali Beauty In White Saree, Red Puffy Blouse, Gold Accessories, And Classy Gajra 850947
Divya Khosla Kumar Turns Bengali Beauty In White Saree, Red Puffy Blouse, Gold Accessories, And Classy Gajra
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Is Delightfully Pert Precocious & Progressive 851027
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Is Delightfully Pert Precocious & Progressive
Tejasswi Prakash, Saumya Tandon To Helly Shah: Divas Look Easy And Breezy In Comfort Dress 850858
Tejasswi Prakash, Saumya Tandon To Helly Shah: Divas Look Easy And Breezy In Comfort Dress
Inside Alia Bhatt’s rainbow filled NYC diaries, see photos 851024
Inside Alia Bhatt’s rainbow filled NYC diaries, see photos
[Photos] Divyanka Tripathi Serves Style With Side Of Drama By Pairing Black Mini Dress With French Braid High Ponytail 850793
[Photos] Divyanka Tripathi Serves Style With Side Of Drama By Pairing Black Mini Dress With French Braid High Ponytail
Yuvika suspects Vidur’s loyalty in Sony SAB’s family drama Vanshaj 850995
Yuvika suspects Vidur’s loyalty in Sony SAB’s family drama Vanshaj
Read Latest News