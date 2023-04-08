The IPL 2023 tournament has started on a really interesting and positive note for the fans. After a long time, the tournament is finally back in India and as expected, the fans are loving it. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament was being held in the UAE for some time.

In game 11 between RR and DC, batting first, RR scored 199/4 at the end of 20 overs. In response, DC scored 142/9 at the end of 20 overs.

RR beat DC by 57 runs.

