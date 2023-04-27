ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni gets DRS call wrong against Rajasthan Royals, angry reaction goes viral

Check out MS Dhoni's angry reaction after DRS call went wrong against Rajasthan Royals

Author: IWMBuzz
27 Apr,2023 23:25:25
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni gets DRS call wrong against Rajasthan Royals, angry reaction goes viral

MS Dhoni is certainly one of the finest and best players that we have in the country. He’s a legend in the true sense of the term and well, no wonder, come what may, anything and everything that he does from his end manages to win hearts of one and all. When it comes to taking decisions on the field, he’s an absolute champion and we love it. More often than not, MS Dhoni gets his DRS calls on point. This time however, it was a rare scenario.

Check out MS Dhoni’s wrong DRS call and his angry reaction:

During the game against Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni apparently got a DRS call wrong. Ever since then, a lot of haters felt that ‘Dhoni Review System’ is overrated. Not just that, his angry reaction too is going viral on social media. See below folks –

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya topples MS Dhoni to become most successful captain, deets inside
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya topples MS Dhoni to become most successful captain, deets inside
Watch: MS Dhoni gets DRS against KKR on point once again, fans say, "Dhoni Review System"
Watch: MS Dhoni gets DRS against KKR on point once again, fans say, "Dhoni Review System"
Times MS Dhoni Proved That He Is The Most Humble Guy
Times MS Dhoni Proved That He Is The Most Humble Guy
Watch: Anushka Sharma says 'they love him' after MS Dhoni's entry in RCB's home ground, video goes viral
Watch: Anushka Sharma says 'they love him' after MS Dhoni's entry in RCB's home ground, video goes viral
IPL 2023 Match 11 Result: Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
IPL 2023 Match 11 Result: Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
IPL 2023 Match 8 Result: PBKS beat RR by 5 runs
IPL 2023 Match 8 Result: PBKS beat RR by 5 runs
Latest Stories
11 Lesser Known Facts About YRKKH Fame Pranali Rathod
11 Lesser Known Facts About YRKKH Fame Pranali Rathod
Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics
Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics
Kim Seo-Hyun's Journey From Being An Introvert To Highest-Paid Actor
Kim Seo-Hyun's Journey From Being An Introvert To Highest-Paid Actor
Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts Midriff In These Ensembles, Check Out
Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts Midriff In These Ensembles, Check Out
Hansika Motwani’s chic staples can be your go-to party fashion picks, check out
Hansika Motwani’s chic staples can be your go-to party fashion picks, check out
Neha Kakkar's Musical Journey Started At The Age Of 4, Read
Neha Kakkar's Musical Journey Started At The Age Of 4, Read
Read Latest News