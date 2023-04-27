IPL 2023: MS Dhoni gets DRS call wrong against Rajasthan Royals, angry reaction goes viral

MS Dhoni is certainly one of the finest and best players that we have in the country. He’s a legend in the true sense of the term and well, no wonder, come what may, anything and everything that he does from his end manages to win hearts of one and all. When it comes to taking decisions on the field, he’s an absolute champion and we love it. More often than not, MS Dhoni gets his DRS calls on point. This time however, it was a rare scenario.

Check out MS Dhoni’s wrong DRS call and his angry reaction:

During the game against Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni apparently got a DRS call wrong. Ever since then, a lot of haters felt that ‘Dhoni Review System’ is overrated. Not just that, his angry reaction too is going viral on social media. See below folks –

This only happens in Jaipur

Dhoni review system going wrong and captain cool getting angry . pic.twitter.com/I1ber1umxk — Kanhaiya Lal Saran (@SaranKL_) April 27, 2023

