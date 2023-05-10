ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: MS Dhoni activates beast mode against Delhi Capitals, check out video

MS Dhoni is one of the finest and most amazing cricketers in the country. He's been a slayer in the true sense of the term and we love it. Check out how brutally he played against Delhi Capitals in today's match

Author: IWMBuzz
10 May,2023 23:28:23
Watch: MS Dhoni activates beast mode against Delhi Capitals, check out video

MS Dhoni is one of the most admired and loved cricketers in the world at present. He might have retired a long time ago. However, come what may, whenever he steps on the field to entertain his fans, fans always shower him with a lot of love and affection. Even at 41, he’s managed to keep himself extremely fit and that’s why, his agility helps him take care of himself as well as his partner on the cricket field. He’s been absolutely phenomenal and sensational and well, that’s why, come what may, fans love him. As far as captaincy is concerned, he’s been quite wonderful this season as well and has helped CSK reach the top.

Check out how wonderfully MS Dhoni played against Delhi Capitals in 2023:

Well, during the game against Delhi Capitals, MS Dhoni was quite amazing and phenomenal and we love it. During the game, he managed to whack boundaries almost at will and ended up with a final score of 20 off just 9 balls. Well, no wonder, he’s considered to be the greatest finisher of the game. See below folks –

Eventually, Chennai Super Kings won the game by 27 runs and we love it. Well, absolutely amazing right? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

