IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes second century in a row, fans can't keep calm

When it comes to scoring big runs on the cricket field, Shubman Gill has always been forefront of things.

Shubman Gill is one of the most admired and loved young cricketers that we have in the country in today’s time. The last few years in particular have been quite amazing and sensational for Shubman Gill and well, come what may, anything and everything that he does becomes a reason of happiness and celebration for the fans all over the country. Shubman Gill has been in red hot form in the last few years and well, the big change that has been observed in his game is that he’s had the ability to convert the starts into big scores. For the longest time, till about 2022 or so, Shubman Gill would be getting big starts. However, he would fail more often than not to convert the starts into big scores. However, unlike those situations, it is different over here now. Right now, he’s groomed his mindset nicely due to which he’s converting the starts into results and we love all of it.

Check out the latest special activity that’s happening at Shubman Gill’s end:

Well, as far as IPL 2023 is concerned, he’s been in great form and has helped his side Gujarat Titans qualify for the playoffs. During the all-important game between RCB and GT, Shubman Gill smashed another century in a row and helped Gujarat Titans defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore. In this match, both Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored unbeaten centuries. Check out how the internet started trending after Shubman’s big knock. Check out some tweets below –

BACK TO BACK IPL CENTURY FOR SHUBMAN GILL. One heck of a knock by Shubman tonight. The ball striking was second to none, unbelievable stuff by Gill. Take a bow, man! pic.twitter.com/Jpyxq3HyHO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

5th fifty for Gill in IPL 2023, he continues to be consistent for Gujarat in this season. pic.twitter.com/D24AORFjdT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2023

Fifty by Shubman Gill in just 29 balls. What an innings by Gill, a perfect knock in this run chase. He's going really well, what a season for him! pic.twitter.com/kHl9oi9Vld — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

HUNDRED FOR SHUBMAN GILL. Back to back Hundred for Shubman Gill. He smashed 104* runs from 52 balls against RCB in run chase. What a hundred for Gill. pic.twitter.com/IQnT6GdvKA — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 21, 2023

Virat Kohli was simply spectacular to get his 7th IPL hundred but unfortunately didn’t get much support from others today .

Shubhman Gill was spectacular and got much needed support from Vijay Shankar. Great win for Gujarat and

Congratulations to Mumbai for making it to the… pic.twitter.com/MuQbU3N0rg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 21, 2023

