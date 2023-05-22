ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes second century in a row, fans can't keep calm

When it comes to scoring big runs on the cricket field, Shubman Gill has always been forefront of things. Right now, he's the voice of Indian Spiderman and the update has made everyone super excited. See the latest that's happening at his end after his big century against RCB

Author: IWMBuzz
22 May,2023 00:21:42
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes second century in a row, fans can't keep calm

Shubman Gill is one of the most admired and loved young cricketers that we have in the country in today’s time. The last few years in particular have been quite amazing and sensational for Shubman Gill and well, come what may, anything and everything that he does becomes a reason of happiness and celebration for the fans all over the country. Shubman Gill has been in red hot form in the last few years and well, the big change that has been observed in his game is that he’s had the ability to convert the starts into big scores. For the longest time, till about 2022 or so, Shubman Gill would be getting big starts. However, he would fail more often than not to convert the starts into big scores. However, unlike those situations, it is different over here now. Right now, he’s groomed his mindset nicely due to which he’s converting the starts into results and we love all of it.

Check out the latest special activity that’s happening at Shubman Gill’s end:

Well, as far as IPL 2023 is concerned, he’s been in great form and has helped his side Gujarat Titans qualify for the playoffs. During the all-important game between RCB and GT, Shubman Gill smashed another century in a row and helped Gujarat Titans defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore. In this match, both Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored unbeaten centuries. Check out how the internet started trending after Shubman’s big knock. Check out some tweets below –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic right? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Shubman Gill is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan, slays 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' step like pro
Shubman Gill is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan, slays 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' step like pro
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill is aiming for the stars, watch out
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill is aiming for the stars, watch out
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes century against SRH, epic celebration goes viral
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes century against SRH, epic celebration goes viral
Shubman Gill invites you for a Table Tennis game, are you interested?
Shubman Gill invites you for a Table Tennis game, are you interested?
Shubman Gill is quintessential new model in town, tries new hairstyle
Shubman Gill is quintessential new model in town, tries new hairstyle
Shubman Gill to be voice of Indian Spiderman, fans can't keep calm
Shubman Gill to be voice of Indian Spiderman, fans can't keep calm
Latest Stories
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 to be remade in Korean language
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 to be remade in Korean language
Arijit Singh’s O Bedardeya’s classical version is winning internet, watch
Arijit Singh’s O Bedardeya’s classical version is winning internet, watch
IPL 2023: Akash Madhwal trends on Twitter after sensational performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad, check out
IPL 2023: Akash Madhwal trends on Twitter after sensational performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad, check out
“I felt like a widow”, Priyanka Chopra on the death of her first celebrity crush Tupac Shakur
“I felt like a widow”, Priyanka Chopra on the death of her first celebrity crush Tupac Shakur
#Thalapathy68 Update: Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie to be directed by Venkat Prabhu
#Thalapathy68 Update: Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie to be directed by Venkat Prabhu
AI artist recreates Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others as elderly women, check out
AI artist recreates Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others as elderly women, check out
Read Latest News